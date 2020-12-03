Donna L. Wolff, age 71, of Emlenton, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Autumn Grove Healthcare Center in Harrisville, following a battle with COVID-19.

Born November 9, 1949, in Butler County, she was a daughter of the late David and Ruth Burk and from the age of 7 was raised in Pine City by foster parents, William and Barbara Stroutman.

She graduated from Keystone High School in 1968 and in early years, was employed by Owens-Illinois.

She married the late Jay Wolff on April 25, 1970, and the couple later divorced.

Donna was a homemaker. She worked as a caregiver for several years and retired in 2010 after undergoing heart surgeries.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, camping, hunting, fishing, quilting, and gardening.

Survivors include her three children, Jennifer L. Wolff Edwards of Georgia; Denise L. Wolff of Knox and Edward L. Wolff (Michelle) of Emlenton; a stepdaughter, Cindy L. White Fellows (John) of Gettysburg; 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her three sisters, Vanda Burk (John) of Boyers; Shirley Burk of Clarion; and Mary Burk of Butler and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, foster parents and ex-husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, John Burk, Bill Burk, Deb Burk and Butch Burk, and a stepdaughter, Tammy L. White.

A graveside service took place in the Nickleville Presbyterian Cemetery.

Her partner of 40 years, William H. White, would like to thank all relatives and friends that attended the interment, for their support.

Online condolences may be sent to www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

