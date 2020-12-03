Emergency Personnel Respond to Two Tractor-Trailer Rollovers on I-80 in Clarion County

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to two tractor-trailer rollovers on Interstate 80 in Clarion County early Thursday morning.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the first rollover crash was reported at the eastbound Exit 62 offramp around 12:20 a.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

The scene was cleared around 1:02 a.m.

Then, a second tractor-trailer rollover, with entrapment, was reported at the 68-mile marker on Interstate 80 westbound around 3:42 a.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

One lane of Interstate 80 was closed during the response but reopened a short time later.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

The scene was cleared around 4:59 a.m.

No additional details on either crash are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accidents within the next 48 hours.

