Featured Local Job: Assembly Line Workers

Beverage-Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly.

The starting pay rate is $11.08 with regular progression. Benefits are available the first month after hire and vacation and holiday pay after a 90-day, probationary period! Beverage-Air® is accepting applications both on the web and at their site in Brookville. APPLY ONLINE

NEW Weekend Assembly Position Added!

The work is from Friday to Sunday, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. When employees have a 36-hour perfect attendance week, they will be given a four hour, perfect attendance bonus, making each week a full 40 hours a week.

Beverage-Air is dedicated to being the global brand leader in every market they serve. Leveraging their heritage of industry leadership, exceptional product quality, and unmatched innovation, they offer a comprehensive range of refrigeration and food service equipment to meet a variety of industry needs. Their goal is to design equipment engineered for success through exceptional products and excellent service to their customers around the world. Beverage-Air considers their successes as a measure of their own, and relentlessly strive to deliver the best possible solutions to exceed their expectations.

*An Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or protected veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.

*If you are an individual with a disability and would like to request a reasonable accommodation as part of the employment selection process, please contact Staci Zug at 814-220-0103

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.