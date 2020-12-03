Hearing for Clarion Man Charged With Indecent Assault of Three-Year-Old Girl Set for Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled to resume next week for a Clarion man facing charges related to the alleged indecent assault of a three-year-old girl.

Court documents indicate a hearing for 27-year-old Jason Lee Adams Jr. that was continued on November 24 is scheduled to resume at 1:15 p.m. on December 8.

He faces the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3



– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

Adams remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an investigation into a report of indecent assault of a three-year-old girl.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known three-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview at Western PA Cares for Kids on August 5. During the interview, the victim disclosed that she had been indecently assaulted while being supervised at a residence in Clarion Township.

The victim stated she was sleeping in a bedroom with two other juvenile girls. Adams entered the room and touched her genitals, over the clothing, with his hand. The victim said that Adams left when another known juvenile in the room woke up and saw him, the complaint states.

The victim utilized an anatomically correct doll to demonstrate Adam’s actions, the complaint notes.

A known juvenile also participated in a forensic interview. She reported seeing Adams leave the bedroom and also being told by the victim that Adams had touched her genital area.

The complaint states Adams had access to the victim intermittently on or around the timespan of July 11 through July 19, 2020.

Court documents indicate Adams was arraigned in front of Judge Quinn at 9:41 a.m. on November 4.

