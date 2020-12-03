 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Hearing for Clarion Man Charged With Indecent Assault of Three-Year-Old Girl Set for Next Week

Thursday, December 3, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-3577255_1280CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled to resume next week for a Clarion man facing charges related to the alleged indecent assault of a three-year-old girl.

Court documents indicate a hearing for 27-year-old Jason Lee Adams Jr. that was continued on November 24 is scheduled to resume at 1:15 p.m. on December 8.

He faces the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1
– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

Adams remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an investigation into a report of indecent assault of a three-year-old girl.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a known three-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview at Western PA Cares for Kids on August 5. During the interview, the victim disclosed that she had been indecently assaulted while being supervised at a residence in Clarion Township.

The victim stated she was sleeping in a bedroom with two other juvenile girls. Adams entered the room and touched her genitals, over the clothing, with his hand. The victim said that Adams left when another known juvenile in the room woke up and saw him, the complaint states.

The victim utilized an anatomically correct doll to demonstrate Adam’s actions, the complaint notes.

A known juvenile also participated in a forensic interview. She reported seeing Adams leave the bedroom and also being told by the victim that Adams had touched her genital area.

The complaint states Adams had access to the victim intermittently on or around the timespan of July 11 through July 19, 2020.

Court documents indicate Adams was arraigned in front of Judge Quinn at 9:41 a.m. on November 4.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.