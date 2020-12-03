James Michael “Mike” Smail (71) of South Main St., Brookville, PA passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Penn Highlands Hospital, DuBois, PA.

Mike was born in Brookville, PA on November 5, 1949. He was the son of Martha Rader Lindermuth. In addition to his mother, he was raised by his stepfather, Glenn “Bogie” Lindermuth, who preceded him in death.

He was married to Diane Long who passed away May 16, 2007.

Mike worked at Zacherl Motors in Clarion, PA, in the Parts and Warranty Department for over 25 years.

He was a member of the First Church of God in Brookville where he served on the church board, taught Sunday School, was involved in the church youth ministry and helped the church by managing their sound systems.

Mike loved his family and friends most of all, but also people in general, and spending time outdoors hunting and golfing. He really enjoyed playing cards and was most well-known for always talking to everyone and telling his famous stories.

Along with being a longtime member of his church, Mike also was a member of the F.O.E #983 of Brookville where he was a former Treasurer and was also a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Mike is survived by 2 daughters and 2 sons – Kenneth Smail (wife April) of Brookville, PA, Keli Brown of Shippenville, PA, Kevin Smail (fiancé Jaime Confer) of Brookville, PA, and Kristen Smail of Brookville, PA; 2 sisters and 1 brother – Kathy Wallace (husband Dick) of Brookville, PA, Debi Ornelas (husband Rod) of Rosemead, CA, and David Smail (wife Cecilia) of California; and 5 grandchildren – Madison, Logan, Katelynn, Isaac Brown, and Belle Smail.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, 1 sister – Diane Bryant, and his brother – Butch Lindermuth.

Because of the current Covid-19 circumstances, a private, family memorial service will be held at a later date, and if anyone would like to make a memorial donation in Mike’s memory the family would appreciate that it be made to the National Kidney Foundation -30 East 33 rd St. New York, NY 10016, or to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #983 – 270 Main St. Brookville, PA 15825.

Anyone wishing to send cards or condolences directly to the family can send them to 25 South Main St Brookville, PA 15825 or to 11266 RT 949 Sigel PA 15860.

Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St. Brookville, PA 15825 phone (814) 849-8355.

