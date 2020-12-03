The most amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandma, and truehearted friend has passed away. Karen M. Fischer was born September 29, 1952, and lived all of her life in Oil City, PA. She passed away peacefully on a snowy Tuesday, December 1, 2020, due to failed kidneys.

The birth and death of this wonderful woman, however, is not nearly as important as all of the precious time between those dates that she filled our lives with generosity, love, and her famous quick wit. Karen found success in food sales with Maplevale Farms and she won sales awards working with Radius Communications. She spent many years volunteering with the Blue and White Booster Club, Youth Football, and Venango Video Auction. She loved long rides on the back of Gus’s motorcycle and laughing with many of her incredible friends. It was her greatest joy in life to spend time with her family; especially her grandchildren who will all grow up to be better men for knowing her.

Karen was proceeded in death by her best friend and husband, Johnathan “Gus” Fischer and her loving parents, Lyle E. And Rosetta Miller. She is survived by her sister, Shelli Marlene Hoover of Oil City; Shelli’s children, Andrea and Cameron; her devoted daughter, Heather Marlene Nageotte; Heather’s husband, Greg and their children, Adam and Vincent of Oil City. Also, surviving is her son, Christopher G. Pratt; Christopher’s wife, Amy and their son, Guerron of Spring Hill, TN.

Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration Of Life memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in Karen’s name should be made to the American Stroke Association.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.