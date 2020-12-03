Michael R. “Fuji” Murray

Michael R Murray, “Fuji” of Oil City, PA passed away on December 1, 2020, following a brief illness.

Born in Oil City, PA, on February 6, 1960, he was the son of Richard & Kathleen Healy Murray.

Mike was a 1978 graduate of Oil City High School.

He had worked at Bon-Ton for many years.

He attended St. Joseph’s Church.

He was married to the former Christine Culbertson and she survives.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Kathleen Murray; brother, William Murray of Oil City; his sister, Ann Nieves (Omar and Annamarie) of Altamonte Springs, FL; his brother, Patrick; and friend, Carrie Brown of Oil City.

Michael was blessed with many lifelong friends and family that will miss his distinctive laugh. He was an avid reader, loved music, Batman, and politics.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials can be made to the Oil City Library.

