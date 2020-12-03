Clarion Man Who Raped 12-Year-Old Girl Sentenced Up to 40 Years in State Prison

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who raped a 12-year-old girl was sentenced yesterday to up to 40 years in state prison.

President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on Wednesday, December 2, sentenced Daniel Ray Droddy, 35, was sentenced to a minimum of 20 years to a maximum of 40 years in state prison on one first-degree felony count of Rape of a Child.

The sentence is on the higher end of the sentencing range, well exceeding the standard range of a minimum of seven years to a maximum of 20 years.

According to the court documents, Droddy pleaded guilty to the above charge on May 29, 2020.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 16, Felony 2

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

During the sentencing hearing, District Attorney Drew Welsh stated there is no other offense with a “higher impact” on the victim, creating long-term trauma and lasting repercussions the victim will have to deal with for the remainder of her life.

Welsh also noted that the circumstances of the crime, stating victim had “reached out” to Droddy as a figure of some respect and authority, and Droddy had “exploited her.”

Prior to the sentencing, Welsh asked Judge Seidle-Patton to consider a sentence on the “high end” of the sentencing range.

Droddy pleaded for a less lengthy sentence, telling the judge, through tears, that he was a “good man” who had “never been in trouble” previously.

Judge Seidle-Patton did not seem moved by Droddy’s request, stating that while Droddy’s actions would “impact this little girl for the rest of her life,” she hoped that a lengthy sentence would “give the victim some peace of mind.”

The charges stem from an investigation initiated by the State Police Computer Crime Unit regarding allegations that Daniel Droddy solicited a 12-year-old victim for pictures and videos of her performing sexual acts and exposing herself to him via Facebook and Instagram.

The incidents occurred sometime between October 2017 and December 2018 at a residence located at 11004 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a tip from Facebook Legal Team relating that a juvenile was conversing with Daniel Droddy about sexual activity through Instagram.

On July 12, 2019, an administrative subpoena was served on Windstream, Droddy’s internet provider. From the information gathered from Windstream, Droddy’s address was determined, and a search warrant was executed around 8:35 a.m. on August 26, 2019, at 11004 Route 66, Clarion, Pa.

During a later interview, Droddy admitted to having sexual intercourse with the juvenile sometime between October 2017 and December 2017. He also reportedly admitted to inappropriately touching the juvenile and having the juvenile perform sexual acts on him, as well. Droddy would have been 32 and the juvenile would have been 12 years old at the time of the sexual acts, according to the complaint.

Droddy reportedly admitted to video chatting with the juvenile about sexually explicit information during the chats. He also reportedly admitted to sending her pictures of his penis through Facebook messenger. He advised that he received pictures of the juvenile’s breasts through social media, the complaint states.

Droddy was arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on August 26 in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

EDITOR’S NOTE #1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crime.

EDITOR’S NOTE #2: Additional details were omitted to help protect the identity of the victim.

