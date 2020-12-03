Oraleah Louwean Olsen, 90, formerly of Cochranton died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Wesbury Methodist Community.

Born, June 7, 1930, in Cochranton, she was the daughter of Philip and Lillian Snyder Wheeling. She married E. Lyle Olsen on November 6, 1948, and he preceded her in death on December 15, 1996.

Along with her husband, Oraleah owned and operated Smith Mills Coach Stop Bed, Breakfast and Antique Shop for several years. She loved to paint and shared her craft with her family and many friends.

She was a member of the Cochranton United Methodist Church and was the Executive Director of the Crawford, Venango, Clarion, and Mercer County United Cerebral Palsy Organization for 17 years.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Deborah Olsen; a grandson, Timothy (Brandie) Olsen; great grandsons, Zackery (Morgan) Olsen and Justin Olsen; and three great great grandchildren, Emma and Mason Olsen and Juliet Culbertson; a sister, Audrey Barner; a brother-in-law, Don Fritsma; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, James Olsen; a daughter, Wanda Olsen; and two sisters, Beverly Palmer and Carol Fritsma.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date which will be announced.

The DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Cochranton is in care of arrangements and memories and condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

