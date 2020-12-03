Police Investigating Assault at Abraxas Youth Facility

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are currently investigating an assault that occurred at the Abraxas Youth Facility.

Marienville-based State Police took a report around 6:00 p.m. on November 28 of an assault that happened at the Abraxas Youth Facility located on Deadman Corners Road/Beaver Meadows Road, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say a known juvenile assaulted a known 39-year-old male employee from Brookville.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

