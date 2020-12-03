Rebecca W. (Wolfgang) Beall

Rebecca W. Beall, age 87, of Irving, Texas, and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, November 30, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Dallas, Texas, following an illness.

Born August 1, 1933, in Oak Ridge, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Cloyd and Sadie Himes Wolfgang.

She married Richard Beall in 1954. He preceded her in death in 1991. She lived in New Bethlehem for over 20 years before moving to Texas in 2014.

She is survived by a son, David Beall; a daughter in law, Sheri Beall; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Erin, and Megan Beall; one brother, William Wolfgang; and many nieces and nephews.

Beside her husband and parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by three sisters, Joyce Alt, Alice Carlson, and Jeanette Kluciar; and two brothers, Jay Wolfgang and Donald Wolfgang.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020,, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the funeral home with Reverend Dr. Jack Gareis officiating.

A graveside service will follow in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.

Funeral services will be live-streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. Saturday for the funeral services and 11:45 a.m. for the graveside service.

Due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, all visitors are required to observe the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing. A 25-person occupancy during calling hours at the funeral home should also be observed.

Memorial donations can be made in the name of Rebecca W. Beall to the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, 403 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Online condolences may be sent to Rebecca’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.