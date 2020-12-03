Say What?!: Reported Burglary in California Was a Dozen Fighting Raccoons

RICHMOND, Ca. – Police in California responded to a report of a suspected burglary in progress and arrived to find the cause of the ruckus actually was caused by about a dozen brawling raccoons.

The Richmond Police Department said two officers responded to the City Corporation Yard after an employee called authorities to report a banging on the administration office door that sounded like a burglar attempting to break in.

