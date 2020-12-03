 

SPONSORED: Gift Cards & Apparel from the Allegheny Grille Make Great Gifts!

Thursday, December 3, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Allegheny Grille WinterFOXBURG, Pa. – The Allegheny Grille is now offering a great deal on gift cards, as well as apparel!

Purchase $100.00 in gift cards and receive a $20.00 food voucher! This promotion is good through December 25, 2020. Individuals may redeem the food voucher from January 2, 2021, to March 31, 2021.

Allegheny Grill Gift card promo

Allegheny Grille is now open for breakfast at 8:00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.! Due to the PLCB regulations, alcohol cannot be served until 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

allegheny-Breakfast-Menu

Check out the newest Allegheny Grille merchandise!

Allegheny Grill Zip upBella + Canvas Hoodies Small – Xlarge $35

Allegheny Grill TT-shirts Small – 2XLarge $17

Stop in and get them while they last!

Winter hours are now in effect at Allegheny Grille.

New Winter Hours:

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Monday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Thursday & Friday: 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Allegheny Grille will continue to have their patrons and employees follow the state’s guidelines.

As always, the staff is continuing to clean and sanitize the building daily. Now, more than ever, Allegheny Grille recommends making reservations by calling 724-659-5701. They hope to see you all soon.

Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for daily lunch and dinner specials.

Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended.

Weekday Menu:

The weekday menu is available Monday through Thursday and until 4:00 p.m. on Fridays.

The bar menu is available in the lounge Monday through Friday all day.

Thursday night is wing night. The Allegheny Grille serves whole wings, and you can choose from 10 different flavors.

Friday is all you can eat fish for $11.99.

The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

allegheny grille logo


