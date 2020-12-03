 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Incidents of Harassment, Vehicle Vs. Deer Crash

Thursday, December 3, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Farmington Township

Around 3:19 p.m. on November 26, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of harassment on State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved a 33-year-old female victim from Leeper.

The investigation is ongoing.

Vehicle Vs. Deer in Knox Township

Around 7:36 p.m. on November 28, a deer-involved crash occurred on State Route 66 near Madden Drive in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say 50-year-old Daniel M. Geyer, of Pittsburgh, was operating a 2017 GM Sierra, traveling north on State Route 66 when his vehicle struck a deer in the roadway and came to a controlled rest facing north on the shoulder.

Geyer was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Harassment in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of harassment at a location on South 5th Avenue near Little Lane in Clarion Township.

The incident, which involved a 21-year-old male victim from Clarion, reportedly occurred between 7:00 p.m. on November 23, and 2:45 p.m. on November 24.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.