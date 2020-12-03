State Police Calls: Incidents of Harassment, Vehicle Vs. Deer Crash

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Farmington Township

Around 3:19 p.m. on November 26, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of harassment on State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved a 33-year-old female victim from Leeper.

The investigation is ongoing.

Vehicle Vs. Deer in Knox Township

Around 7:36 p.m. on November 28, a deer-involved crash occurred on State Route 66 near Madden Drive in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say 50-year-old Daniel M. Geyer, of Pittsburgh, was operating a 2017 GM Sierra, traveling north on State Route 66 when his vehicle struck a deer in the roadway and came to a controlled rest facing north on the shoulder.

Geyer was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Harassment in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of harassment at a location on South 5th Avenue near Little Lane in Clarion Township.

The incident, which involved a 21-year-old male victim from Clarion, reportedly occurred between 7:00 p.m. on November 23, and 2:45 p.m. on November 24.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

