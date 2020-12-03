 

Two People Injured in Green Township Crash

Thursday, December 3, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two people were injured in a crash that occurred on Nebraska Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:39 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, on Nebraska Road, just south of German Hill Road, in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado failed to negotiate a right-hand turn and continued straight into a tree.

The driver, whose name was not released, and a passenger identified as 63-year-old Wendy S. McCartney, of Hadley, Pa., were both using seat belts.

The driver suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Northwest by Tionesta Ambulance Service.

McCartney suffered injuries of unknown severity and was also transported to UPMC Northwest by Tionesta Ambulance Service.

The vehicle was disabled by the crash.

Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Frank’s Auto also assisted at the scene.

The driver was cited for a speed violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

