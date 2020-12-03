UPDATE: Interstate 80 Reopens After 6-Hour Shutdown

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 Westbound reopened in Clarion County late Thursday afternoon after being closed for several hours between Strattanville and Shippenville.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator Tina Gibbs told exploreClarion.com that the roadway shut down around 10:30 a.m. due to an accident recovery from a prior motor vehicle accident.

Traffic was diverted off at Exit 70 to U.S. 322 to State Route 66 and back onto Interstate 80.

The closure resulted in backups on several roadways, including U.S. Route 322, Greenville Pike, State Route 66, and State Route 68.

Officials initially said Interstate 80 Westbound would be reopened around 1:00 p.m.; however, the closure was extended to late Thursday afternoon.

Gibbs confirmed at 4:20 p.m. that the roadway had reopened.

