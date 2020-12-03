UPDATE: Interstate 80 Westbound Closure in Clarion County Extended

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Interstate 80 westbound remains closed between the Strattanville and Shippenville exits.

According to information from PennDOT, Interstate 80 westbound has been closed from Exit 70 (Strattanville) to Exit 60 (Shippenville) for accident recovery from a prior motor vehicle accident.

All vehicles must exit at Exit 70 to U.S. 322 to State Route 66 and back onto I-80.

Officials initially said the road would be reopened around 1:00 p.m. However, the closure was then extended to 4:30 p.m.

