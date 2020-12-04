 

Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash in Clinton Township

Friday, December 4, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aCLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A hit and run crash occurred on Monday evening on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, November 30, on Interstate 80 eastbound, in Clinton Township, Venango County.

Police say 30-year-old Jordan T. Ochs, of Shippenville, was operating a 2005 Toyota Camry, traveling east on Interstate 80 in the left/passing lane, when his vehicle struck another vehicle from behind.

According to police, the second vehicle continued east on Interstate 80 in the passing lane and did not stop.

Ochs was using a seat belt and was not injured.

His vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front end and was removed from the travel lanes by Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department.

Hovis Towing also assisted at the scene.

Ochs was cited for following too closely.


