Braden Rankin Named Clarion Rehab/CHAMP November Student-Athlete of the Month

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Braden Rankin as November’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

Braden is a senior at Clarion-Limestone High School where he participates in cross country, basketball, track and field, and is a member of Bible Club, National Honors Society, and Math Team. Braden is the Senior Class President and is also an Eagle Scout of Troop 51. His hobbies include running, hunting, camping, and spending time with his family.

Braden’s future plans are to run cross country at the college level while pursuing a degree in Civil Engineering at a college/university yet to be decided.

His favorite sports memory is “running at the State Championship Cross Country meet in Hershey last year.”

Braden states the most inspiring people in his life are “my parents because they taught me to have a strong work ethic and Christian values.”

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank DE Sports, Inc. and Sweet Basil for sponsoring November’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Braden was awarded gift certificates to both of these local establishments.

