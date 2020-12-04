Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hot Chicken Salad
This chicken salad will get everyone’s vote of approval!
Ingredients
2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts
2 bay leaves
1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
2 cups mayonnaise
2 cups sour cream
2 cans (8 ounces each) water chestnuts, drained
1 can (8 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained
1 cup slivered almonds
2 tablespoons chopped onion
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
2 cans (2.8 ounces each) french-fried onions
Chopped green onions, optional
Directions
-Preheat oven to 350°. Place chicken in a Dutch oven and cover with water; add bay leaves. Bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered, until chicken juices run clear. Remove chicken and cut into 1/2-in. cubes; place in a large bowl. Stir in the next 11 ingredients.
-Transfer to a 13×9-in. baking dish (dish will be full). Sprinkle with cheese and onions. Bake, uncovered, until heated through, about 30 minutes. Garnish with green onions, if desired.
