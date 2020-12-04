Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hot Chicken Salad

This chicken salad will get everyone’s vote of approval!

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 bay leaves



4 cups diced celery1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted2 cups mayonnaise2 cups sour cream2 cans (8 ounces each) water chestnuts, drained1 can (8 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained1 cup slivered almonds2 tablespoons chopped onion2 tablespoons lemon juice2 teaspoons salt1/2 teaspoon pepper2 cups shredded cheddar cheese2 cans (2.8 ounces each) french-fried onionsChopped green onions, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Place chicken in a Dutch oven and cover with water; add bay leaves. Bring to a boil. Cook, uncovered, until chicken juices run clear. Remove chicken and cut into 1/2-in. cubes; place in a large bowl. Stir in the next 11 ingredients.

-Transfer to a 13×9-in. baking dish (dish will be full). Sprinkle with cheese and onions. Bake, uncovered, until heated through, about 30 minutes. Garnish with green onions, if desired.

