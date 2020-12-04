Clarion County Reports 46 New Coronavirus Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – According to the Pa. Department of Health, Clarion County has reported 46 new coronavirus cases as of 12:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/04/20 – 11,763

12/03/20 – 11,406



12/02/20 – 8,29112/01/20 – 5,67611/30/20 – 4,26811/29/20 – 5,52911/28/20 – 8,053

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 1900 84 1984 46 Butler 4894 193 5087 85 Clarion 1098 46 1144 11 Clearfield 1933 114 2047 19 Crawford 2221 63 2284 27 Elk 593 20 613 8 Forest 107 -1* 106 1 Indiana 2709 88 2797 51 Jefferson 938 46 984 7 McKean 535 27 562 4 Mercer 3209 76 3285 57 Venango 1095 31 1126 11 Warren 369 13 382 1

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Forest County decreased from 107 on 12/03/20 to 106 on 12/04/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies:

“The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 4, that there were 11,763 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 398,600. This is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases.

There are 5,071 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20 – November 26 stood at 11.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 27 and December 3 is 394,200 with 50,583 positive cases. There were 72,199 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., December 3. This is the highest number of test results reported to date.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, there were 169 new deaths reported for a total of 11,113 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 20,062 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,893,321 individuals who have tested negative to date. Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 3% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Approximately 12% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are ages 65 or older.

The department has seen significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics. Increases among 19 to 24-year-olds from April through the end of November are available below:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in November;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases in November;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases in November;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases in November;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases in November; and

– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 10 percent of cases in November; and SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 8 percent of cases in November.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 37,946 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,124 cases among employees, for a total of 45,070 at 1,316 distinct facilities in 65 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,900 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 15,269 of the total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

