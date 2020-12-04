Clarion Hospital Reports 93 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths Since Wednesday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 93 new positive COVID-19 tests and two deaths since their last report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Friday, December 4, 2020:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 12/03/2020: 9312

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 7836

Positives: 994

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 12/03/2020: 28723

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 12097

Positives: 1161

Hospital Inpatients. As of 12/04/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 22 patients. 1 suspected. 21 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Clarion Hospital reported two deaths to the Department of Health on December 3, 2020.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 47 patients. 2 suspected. 45 confirmed. 9 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death to the Department of Health on December 3, 2020.

ALWAYS:

– Protect yourself and those around you: WEAR A MASK.

– Avoid close contact (less than 6 feet) with anyone who is sick or has symptoms.

– Avoid large events and mass gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others. Practice good hygiene.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

· The specimen collection site in Clarion has been relocated to the site of the former Kmart Garden Center located at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

· The specimen collection tent across the street from BMH has been relocated to 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

BHS Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

