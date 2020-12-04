Edith Leola (Show) Eustice

Edith Leola Eustice (Edie), 74, of Seneca, was surrounded by her kids as she lost her battle with pneumonia and complications at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Tuesday December 1, 2020.

Born in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Helen Anderson Show.

Edie graduated from Cranberry High School in 1964.

She was married to the love of her life, Stewart James (Jimmy) Eustice Jr, who preceded her in death in 1972. Her children then became her focus and she set an exemplary role of single parenting sacrifice and unconditional love not only to her children but to her family and friends.

She loved the home she built and grooming her countryside estate. Edie loved cooking and baking and especially satisfying her sweet tooth, you could always find a treat at her table. She was a true Steelers fan at heart and watched a litany of shows too long to list. She loved music, playing the piano, and singing too.

Edie was a professional waitress for over 30 years and worked at the Yellow Dog Lantern. The people she waited on were more than just customers, they became endeared friends. She possessed a humorous ‘gift of gab’ that many will miss hearing daily.

Edie is survived by two children, Debra Mullins of Emlenton and Jason Eustice of Nashville TN. Edie is also survived by her siblings, Janet Clinger of Oil City, Harold Show of North Carolina, Kenneth Show of Sandy Lake, John Show of Seneca, Charles Show of Venus, and her little neighbor buddy, Easton.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Rona Karns and Arthur Show.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Debbie & Jason would love for you to share your special memories about their mom on their facebook page or online at www.reinselfuneralhome.com to help celebrate and remember her life. All who knew her loved her. She will surely be missed.

​A memorial service will be held at the family’s convenience.

