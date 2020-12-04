Emergency Crews Respond to Two Vehicle Crash on Miola Road

HIGHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Miola Road on Thursday afternoon.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a two-vehicle crash was reported on Miola Road near the intersection with Tarklin Road in Highland Township around 2:58 p.m. on Thursday, December 3.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 4:53 p.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

