Emergency Crews Respond to Two Vehicle Crash on Miola Road

Friday, December 4, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A8280HIGHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Miola Road on Thursday afternoon.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a two-vehicle crash was reported on Miola Road near the intersection with Tarklin Road in Highland Township around 2:58 p.m. on Thursday, December 3.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 4:53 p.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

