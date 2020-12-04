Featured Local Job: Hiring Nursing and Allied Health Students

Butler Health System/ Clarion Hospital is looking to hire Nursing and Allied Health Students.

Join their team of dedicated professionals at Clarion Hospital.

They are seeking compassionate and caring students for patient care, screening and testing locations.

Interested individuals can apply online at www.clarionhospital.org, via email at brook.divins@butlerhealthsystem.org, or by calling Brooke Divins at 814-226-2630.

Clarion Hospital is an Equal Opportunity Employer

