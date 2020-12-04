Hearing for Tionesta Man Accused of Breaking into Residence, Threatening Man Set for Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is facing a hearing next week on felony charges related to an incident where he allegedly broke into a house and threatened to harm another man.

Court documents indicate 37-year-old Mark Daniel Deloe is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:30 p.m. on December 8.

He faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1



– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2– Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

The charges stem from an incident in Washington Township in early November.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, a known female contacted Marienville-based State Police to report Mark Deloe had just left her Washington Township residence following a verbal altercation with her brother.

The female reported that Deloe arrived at the residence, exited his vehicle, and began yelling for a known male victim to come out. The male victim then got into a verbal altercation with Deloe, but when the female said she was calling the police, Deloe then got back into his vehicle and left the residence.

Police then spoke to the male victim about the incident. He reported that earlier the same day, Deloe entered his residence on Pine Hollow Road in Tionesta, Washington Township, Clarion County, by force, breaking the hinges of the front door in the process of forcing it open. The victim said Deloe planned to harm him regarding another incident but left when he couldn’t find him, though he and his mother were both at home at the time.

He reported that he and his mother then left his residence and traveled to his sister’s Washington Township residence. The male victim stayed at the Washington Township residence and his mother traveled to a residence on Lickingville Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County. Deloe traveled to the Lickingville Road residence and demanded to see the male victim, but left after learning that the victim was not there, according to the complaint.

Deloe then reportedly traveled to the female victim’s Washington Township residence, where he engaged in a verbal altercation with the male victim and threatened to harm him. Deloe then left when the female victim began calling the police.

Around 10:18 a.m. on November 12, state police went to Pine Hollow Road residence where the initial incident occurred and observed damage to the doorway where Deloe broke the hinges, forcing his way inside.

Dele was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:30 a.m. on November 14.

His bail was set at $25,000.00 monetary bail.

