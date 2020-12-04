 

James E. “Jim” Husband

Friday, December 4, 2020 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-kCXHWk1RKDKbKD (1)James E. “Jim” Husband, of Grove City, passed away in Allegheny General Hospital, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 5:47 PM following a one-month illness.

Jim was born in Slippery Rock, PA, on August 21, 1944, to Clifford H. and Ruth M. (McDeavitt) Husband. He married Barbara J. Hodgson on Aug. 27, 1966; she preceded Jim in death on November 24, 2020.

He was a graduate of Slippery Rock High School, Slippery Rock University, Youngstown State University, and he earned a doctorate in theology from Appalachian Bible College.

Jim retired in 2002 from Oil City School District where he taught mathematics and a department head at the Senior High School for 30 years.

Jim also sold real estate in Venango County for Wilson Real Estate for several years.

He was and ordained minister for The Church of God, where he served as an interim pastor for the church.

He was a member of Grove City Alliance Church where he was an elder and a deacon. He led many Bible studies over the years.

Together, Jim and Barb relocated back to Grove City in 2005 to be close to their family.

Jim is survived by 3 children, Jeremy J. Husband, Joshua D. Husband and wife Beth, and Jennifer J. Bandi and husband Justin; 5 grandchildren, Joella Bandi, Jonathan Husband, Jaxon Bandi, Blair Husband and Julien Bandi, all of Grove City.

Jim’s parents and a brother, David Husband, preceded him in death.

Memorials in Jim’s memory to the Josh Husband Family Fund at gofundme.com

A private family service will be held in Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Avenue, and Grove City on Monday. Burial will follow in Slippery Rock Cemetery.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date.


