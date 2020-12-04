Margaret Louise Pollock Brazier, age 101, of Country Springs, formerly of Clarion, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020, at Clarion Hospital.

Born on July 15, 1919, in Sligo, to the late Charles W. Hoover and Zora B. (Finnefrock) Hoover.

She graduated from Sligo High School in 1937. She married Raymond Pollock on September 18, 1937. He preceded her in death on April 20, 1984. She married Maurice “Scotty” Brazier on July 9, 1992. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2019. She was a member of the Easter Star, Fiddle Around square dance club, OI ladies auxiliary, and her card club. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Gwendolyn (Thomas) Hill of Franklin and Melanie (Gene) Lenk of Knox; 2 step sons, Alex (Janice) Brazier and Duncan (Marge) Brazier; a step daughter, Ann (Charles) Edwards; 4 grandchildren, Matthew (Amanda) Hill, Christy (Dan) Barnett, Jeannie (Garry) Henry, and Megan (Bryan) Mong; and four step grandchildren.

Also surviving are 11 great grandchildren: Addie, Stella, Emery, and Arleigh Hill, Kelsey, Lauren, and Tucker Barnett, Lexi and Cole Henry, Bryanna and Hanna Mong. Among her survivors are one brother, Daryl (Peg) Hoover.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Raymond E. Pollock and Maurice W. Brazier; brothers, James, George, Hudson and Arnold Hoover; sister, Mildred Wetzel; and also 2 sisters and one brother in infancy.

Funeral services will be private with Rev. Dr. Deryl Larsen officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion cemetery near Sligo.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.