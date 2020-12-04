Nancy Haberberger, 78, of Highland Road near Kane, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, December 2, 2020, at her residence.

She was born July 8, 1942, in Kane, daughter of Lewis and Josephine Ulyan Bizzak. On June 12, 1965, in Kane, she married Jerry Haberberger, who died in 2016.

Nancy was a teacher for the Warren County School District for 32 years, retiring in 1997.

She was a member St. Callistus Catholic Church in Kane, and belonged to the BPO Elks #329, where she was an avid bowler.

Surviving are son, Tom (Mickey Freer) Haberberger of Mt. Jewett; a daughter, Karen (Carl Johnson) Haberberger of Kane; a brother, Max Bizzak and a sister, Sue Stitt, both of Kane; plus grandsons, Levi and Drew; and great-granddaughter, Brooklyn.

Visitation will be held Monday at St. Callistus Catholic Church in the Gathering Space from noon until 1:00, at which time a Mass of Christian Burial will be held with Pastor William O’Brien as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Callistus Cemetery, Kane.

Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends’ Memorial Public Library, 230 Chase Street, Kane, PA 16735.

