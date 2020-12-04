Oil City Woman Faces Charges After 6-Year-Old Found Playing Unsupervised, Barefoot in Snow

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing a child endangerment charge after her six-year-old son was found playing unsupervised and barefoot in the snow.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Stephanie Jean Setting.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:19 p.m. on November 3, Oil City Police were dispatched to an area of Plum Street for a report of a young boy who had been seen running around in a field on Plum Street most of the day without socks or shoes on.

Police then found the boy, who told them he was six years old; they discovered he did not have socks or shoes on his feet and was playing in the snow in the field. The boy’s feet were red and ice cold. He was then taken to the police station, according to the complaint.

Police then spoke with the boy’s mother, identified as Stephanie Setting.

Setting could not tell the officers what her son had been wearing and said that he had been able to go in and out of the house all day on his own. Setting reportedly told police she had fallen asleep and had only been asleep for about 20 minutes, according to the complaint.

Neighbors in the area reported the boy had been outside for at least 45 minutes, the complaint indicates.

The boy told police that his seven-year-old brother was supposed to be watching him, the complaint notes.

Based on the investigation, one first-degree misdemeanor count of Endangering Welfare of Children was filed against Setting through Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on November 30.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on January 13, 2021, in Venango County Court of Common Pleas with Judge Fish presiding.

