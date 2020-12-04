Pennsylvania Capitol Complex Will Close to Public Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. – With the surge in COVID-19 cases continuing, starting Monday, Dec. 7, the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex will close to the public until further notice.

All operations of the Governor’s Office and General Assembly will continue, but access to the Capitol Complex will be limited to employees and people with badge keycard credentials.

The cancelation of visits and events applies to all interior venues in the Capitol Complex and will affect rallies, school or group tours, choir performances, receptions, and other public gatherings. The Capitol Complex includes, but is not limited to, the Main Capitol Rotunda, East Wing Rotunda, Keystone Building Atrium, Forum Auditorium, and The State Museum of Pennsylvania.

To further support public health, the Department of General Services is encouraging Pennsylvanians to add their phone to the fight against COVID-19 by downloading the COVID Alert PA app. The free and voluntary mobile app can notify those who opt-in if you have had a potential exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, the app provides timely alerts that can help you get advice on how to help yourself and protect others as well as determine when to get testing. It can help reduce your risk of unknowingly spreading the virus to your friends, family, and larger community. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store Opens In A New Window and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa.”

