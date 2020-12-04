Police Investigating Theft in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft in Clarion Township.

Around 11:00 a.m. on November 19, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a theft at a location on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township.

Police say the following items were stolen:

– Social security card



– Black Gucci wallet, value $225.00– New Jersey driver’s license– Health insurance card– $90 cash– Dog wash card

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.