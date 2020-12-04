Positive COVID-19 Case Reported at Clarion Area Elementary School

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A positive COVID-19 case was reported at Clarion Area Elementary School today.

Superintendent Joe Carrico confirmed that a call went out to the families of all Clarion Area students today after a positive COVID-19 case was reported at Clarion Elementary.

Carrico noted that the district has been sending out the calls each time a new case in one of the schools is medically confirmed.

“I’m not sure how many (calls) have been made so far, but it’s been a few,” Carrico said.

The district does not identify whether an identified positive case is a student or a staff member to protect the privacy of the individual.

According to Carrico, in this case, there were no close contacts of the individual identified at the school, and no one else at the school has been quarantined at this time.

Carrico said the case details were reviewed with the Department of Health, and school and activities will continue to operate as normal.

