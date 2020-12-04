 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Positive COVID-19 Case Reported at Clarion Area Elementary School

Friday, December 4, 2020 @ 01:12 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

clarion elemCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A positive COVID-19 case was reported at Clarion Area Elementary School today.

Superintendent Joe Carrico confirmed that a call went out to the families of all Clarion Area students today after a positive COVID-19 case was reported at Clarion Elementary.

Carrico noted that the district has been sending out the calls each time a new case in one of the schools is medically confirmed.

“I’m not sure how many (calls) have been made so far, but it’s been a few,” Carrico said.

The district does not identify whether an identified positive case is a student or a staff member to protect the privacy of the individual.

According to Carrico, in this case, there were no close contacts of the individual identified at the school, and no one else at the school has been quarantined at this time.

Carrico said the case details were reviewed with the Department of Health, and school and activities will continue to operate as normal.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.