SPONSORED: Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Sponsors Holiday Lottery Responsible Gambling Campaign
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Holiday Lottery Responsible Gambling Campaign raises awareness about the risks of youth gambling and educates communities on the dangers of buying lottery tickets for children.
Public education campaigns, like the Holiday Lottery Responsible Gambling Campaign, play an important role in changing social norms and providing basic facts and education. The campaign began in 2007 and provides the materials and messaging for lotteries and non-lottery organizations to communicate responsible gambling during the winter holiday season.
Early gambling experiences, including lottery tickets, are a risk factor for later gambling problems. Many young people report their first gambling experience occurs around 9-11 years of age. Lottery scratch tickets have been shown to present a possible gateway to other gambling activities. Approximately 80% of high-school-aged adolescents report having gambled for money during the past year, and 2-4% of adolescents presently have a problem with gambling. 10-14% of adolescents are at-risk for developing a problem with gambling, and to put it into perspective, adult gambling disorder prevalence rates are about one to two percent of the population.
Some adults report giving lottery tickets to children as gifts during the holiday season. Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is supporting the campaign by raising awareness and educating on the risks of giving lottery products to children. Laws for purchase, play, and redemption vary by state, province, and territory. In many jurisdictions, it is legal to play but illegal to purchase. Regardless of the legalities, lottery tickets may inappropriately expose vulnerable populations to gambling problems.
While millions of Americans, and hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians experiencing gambling-related problems, it is important to know that help is available. If you are concerned about a teen or anyone experiencing problems related to gambling, call the helpline at 800.848.1880 or 1.800.GAMBLER® for more information and resources.
Lottery tickets are not child’s play.
Learn more at ncpgambling.org/holiday and www.aicdac.org.
For more information on this campaign or any of the services offered by Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, contact their office at 814-226-6350.
The local office for Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is located at 1350 East Main Street, Suite 30, Clarion, PA 16214.
