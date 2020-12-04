 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Incidents of Harassment, Theft by Deception

Friday, December 4, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Beaver Township

Around 4:10 p.m. on November 27, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident of Harassment and Criminal Mischief at Knox Commons in Beaver Township, Clarion County, involving 42-year-old Anthony Berendt, of Clarion.

The victims are listed as a 33-year-old Knox woman and a 71-year-old Butler man. The incident also allegedly involved a 2010 Chevrolet Impala.

Harassment in Barnett Township

Around 11:58 p.m. on November 30, Marienville-based State Police received a call from a known 64-year-old Mechanicsburg woman relating that she was having issues with her ex-husband at a location in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say the victim was pushed by her ex-husband as she was looking for her iPhone that she had dropped.

The victim reportedly did not want any charges filed against her ex-husband.

Theft in Green Township

Around 5:16 p.m. on November 30, Marienville-based State Police received a report of a theft in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say a known victim had contact with a suspect and agreed to send $750.00 through an app for a Play Station 5, but the victim never received it.

The investigation is ongoing.

The above reports were released on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.