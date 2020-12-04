State Police Calls: Incidents of Harassment, Theft by Deception

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Beaver Township

Around 4:10 p.m. on November 27, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident of Harassment and Criminal Mischief at Knox Commons in Beaver Township, Clarion County, involving 42-year-old Anthony Berendt, of Clarion.

The victims are listed as a 33-year-old Knox woman and a 71-year-old Butler man. The incident also allegedly involved a 2010 Chevrolet Impala.

Harassment in Barnett Township

Around 11:58 p.m. on November 30, Marienville-based State Police received a call from a known 64-year-old Mechanicsburg woman relating that she was having issues with her ex-husband at a location in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say the victim was pushed by her ex-husband as she was looking for her iPhone that she had dropped.

The victim reportedly did not want any charges filed against her ex-husband.

Theft in Green Township

Around 5:16 p.m. on November 30, Marienville-based State Police received a report of a theft in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say a known victim had contact with a suspect and agreed to send $750.00 through an app for a Play Station 5, but the victim never received it.

The investigation is ongoing.

The above reports were released on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

