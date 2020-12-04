State Police Investigating Rape of Teen in Toby Township

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of statutory rape of a teen in Toby Township.

On November 21, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a statutory rape/sexual assault that occurred sometime between October 1, 2019, and November 21, 2020.

According to police, the incident(s) involved a 16-year-old female victim from Rimersburg and occurred at a location on State Route 68 in Toby Township, Clarion County.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.