State Police Investigating Rape of Teen in Toby Township

Friday, December 4, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

PoliceTOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of statutory rape of a teen in Toby Township.

On November 21, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a statutory rape/sexual assault that occurred sometime between October 1, 2019, and November 21, 2020.

According to police, the incident(s) involved a 16-year-old female victim from Rimersburg and occurred at a location on State Route 68 in Toby Township, Clarion County.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, December 3, 2020.


