A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Isolated snow showers before 10am, then isolated snow showers after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Light northwest wind.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

