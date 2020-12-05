 

A Special Delivery…Kiara Elizabeth Cooper

Saturday, December 5, 2020 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Screenshot at Dec 04 10-13-22A special delivery…Kiara Elizabeth Cooper.

(Photo by: Pixel Perfect by Tracy)

Kiara Elizabeth was born on November 15, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at UPMC Northwest Seneca.

She weighed 6 lb. 14 oz. and was 20.5 in long.

She is the daughter of Gary and Rochelle Cooper and little sister to Isaac and Lyric Cooper, all of Parker.

Her maternal grandmother is Jackie Kriebel, of Parker.

Her paternal grandparents are Connie Cooper, of Rimersburg, and Gary Cooper Sr., of Brookville.

To submit a birth announcement, send it to news@exploreclarion.com.

Birth announcements are a free service brought to you by Laurel Eye Clinic.

