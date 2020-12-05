Carol Jo (Kapusta) McVicker, of Butler, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 70.

The daughter of the late John and Anne Kapusta, Carol was born June 25, 1950, and was raised in Finleyville, PA. She graduated from Ringgold High School in 1968 before receiving her Bachelor’s Degree and then her Master’s Degree in Education from California University of Pennsylvania in 1974. She was a teacher for 13 years at multiple schools, including in the Butler School District, until retiring to become a full-time homemaker.

Carol was a devoted and caring mother, had a life-long passion for reading and was known for her warm and compassionate personality.

She is lovingly remembered by her sons, Cory McVicker of Butler and Adam McVicker of State College, PA; her sisters, Dolores (Paul) Katus of McCandless, PA, Marie (Jerry) Pietroboni of Aurora, CO, and Judy (Richard Channell) Williams of Finleyville; and her 12 nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Kapusta.

A private viewing was held on Sunday, November 29th at Gardinier Funeral Home in Franklin, PA.

To send cards, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

