 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Carol Jo (Kapusta) McVicker

Saturday, December 5, 2020 @ 07:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Thumbnail (1)Carol Jo (Kapusta) McVicker, of Butler, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 70.

The daughter of the late John and Anne Kapusta, Carol was born June 25, 1950, and was raised in Finleyville, PA. She graduated from Ringgold High School in 1968 before receiving her Bachelor’s Degree and then her Master’s Degree in Education from California University of Pennsylvania in 1974. She was a teacher for 13 years at multiple schools, including in the Butler School District, until retiring to become a full-time homemaker.

Carol was a devoted and caring mother, had a life-long passion for reading and was known for her warm and compassionate personality.

She is lovingly remembered by her sons, Cory McVicker of Butler and Adam McVicker of State College, PA; her sisters, Dolores (Paul) Katus of McCandless, PA, Marie (Jerry) Pietroboni of Aurora, CO, and Judy (Richard Channell) Williams of Finleyville; and her 12 nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Kapusta.

A private viewing was held on Sunday, November 29th at Gardinier Funeral Home in Franklin, PA.

To send cards, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.