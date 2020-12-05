Clarion County Jail Inmate Faces Charges for Assaulting Corrections Officers

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An inmate at the Clarion County Jail is facing felony charges for reportedly punching, kicking, and biting corrections officers.

Court documents indicate the Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Casey Michael Cotherman, of Knox.

According to a criminal complaint, on November 12, Chief Detective William Peck was contacted by Deputy Warden Sprankle of the Clarion County Jail regarding an incident involving an inmate identified as Casey M. Cotherman.

It was reported that around 6:18 p.m. on November 5, Cotherman was housed in the intake cell booking area when he began kicking the bottom glass window of the cell door and caused it to spider crack and break. He was caught on video kicking the glass, the complaint states.

Cotherman was also injured and was then transported to Clarion Hospital Emergency Room at 10:30 p.m. for treatment. At the hospital, Cotherman became uncooperative and was then placed in a four-point restraint. Then around 2:30 a.m. on November 6, when a nurse and a corrections officer were changing his bedding, Cotherman reportedly swung at both of them, according to the complaint.

Cotherman was released from the hospital around 4:40 a.m. While he was being escorted out of the hospital by a corrections officer, he reportedly became uncooperative again and kicked the officer in the face, then punched the officer in the shoulder. He also bit the officer on the right forearms, struck a second officer on his arms, and kicked the second officer’s hands, the complaint indicates.

Cotherman arrived back at the Clarion County Jail around 4:50 a.m. At that time, he reportedly bit a third corrections officer on the left hand while being removed from the transport vehicle, the complaint states.

The complaint notes that the cost of replacing the glass in the cell door was $190.23.

Cotherman was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:43 a.m. on December 3, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury, Felony 2 (three counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Institutional Vandalism, Misdemeanor 2

– Criminal Mischief/Damage Property Intentional, Reckless, or Negligent, Summary

His bail for this case is set at $50,000.00 monetary.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on December 15, with Judge Schill presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.