Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Better Than Fried Shrimp

Here’s a fantastic alternative to deep-fried shrimp!

Ingredients

1-1/2 cups panko bread crumbs

2 large egg whites



1 tablespoon fat-free milk3 tablespoons all-purpose flour3 teaspoons seafood seasoning1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper30 uncooked large shrimp, peeled and deveinedOlive oil-flavored cooking spray

Directions

-Place bread crumbs in a shallow bowl. In another shallow bowl, combine egg whites and milk. In a third shallow bowl, combine flour, seafood seasoning, salt, and pepper. Dip shrimp in the flour mixture, egg mixture, then bread crumbs.

-Place shrimp on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray; spritz shrimp with cooking spray. Bake at 400° for 8-12 minutes or until shrimp turn pink and coating is golden brown, turning once.

