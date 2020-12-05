Deer Creek Winery to Host Live Music Today With Randy Moorehead, Uncharted Course
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Enjoy live entertainment on Saturday at Deer Creek Winery!
Today’s entertainment:
– Randy Moorehead will be performing a wide variety of soft rock and country music from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
– Then, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., enjoy classic rock tunes by Uncharted Course.
Deer Creek’s Gift Shop
Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.
Deer Creek Cafe
Deer Creek also serves hand-rolled crust gourmet pizzas, a variety of Goot Essa cheese plates with home-made toasted baguettes, and bruschetta with a twist – along with new menu items.
For a selection of wines that can be served with a meal, click here.
More Information
For more information, call 814-354-7392, or visit Deer Creek’s website here, or follow Deer Creek’s Facebook page.
