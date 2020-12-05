Dennis (Denny) Charles Bump, age 69, of Conneaut Lake, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at UPMC-Hamot Medical Center, Erie with his beloved wife of 34 years, Carolyn Fera Bump by his side.

He was born on January 8, 1951, in Oil City to June (Heeter) Bump and Glenn Bump, both of whom pre-deceased him.

Denny was a proud Rocky Grove High School graduate, and finished school in 1968. During his formative years, Denny was mentored by his father in the carpentry business before joining both his father and his brother as an employee of Howard Fisher Homes. Denny was a quick study and a great carpenter and soon went on to establish his own contracting firm, Denny Bump Builders. A successful businessman, Denny ran his own firm until the early 1980s, when an opportunity to embark on a new path was laid before him: motivational speaker.

Friends and family who knew Denny could attest to his wit, charm and power to move people to action. Following his time as a motivational speaker, he went on to become an insurance agent for American General. When his mother and father wanted to retire and travel, they transitioned the family business to the next generation. Denny became owner as well as manager of Glenn and June’s RV Sales which he rebranded as Kozy Kruising. Years later he would go back to American General to become sales manager. His career no matter where he was working was built on his determination, enthusiasm, and incredible people skills.

With a great sense of humor and an ability to make people feel at ease, Denny lived a full and rich life outside of work where spending time with family, and especially his grandchildren, was paramount. His grandchildren were a tremendous source of joy and pride to him. Denny also liked bowling, being outdoors, camping, and fishing. Traveling in his RV, Denny and his wife Carolyn explored beautiful locations visiting old friends and family across America. He never lost his zeal for carpentry, however, as he was always remodeling his home or working on various apartments he owned.

Denny was a long-time member of the Oakland Beach Golf Club where he enjoyed competing with his friends every day the weather allowed. The friends he made through golf were a tremendous support and improved his golf game as well as his life.

Another passion that Denny was quick to share and advocate for was organ donation, and the ‘gift of life’. A proud double-organ recipient himself, Denny was grateful for the extra time gifted to him by his donors. As such, he was a strong believer-and advocate-for local organ donation agencies and the medical professionals who dedicated themselves to this vital service. Denny was proud of the fact that his life’s end would include organ donation.

In addition to his wife, Carolyn, Denny is survived by four children: Denise Allen (Lauren) of Gambrills, MD, Tracy Coursey (Jeff Fields) of Warren, Dennis M. Bump, and Justin Coursey, both of Warren. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Dixie McVay (Uggie) of Franklin; three brothers, David Bump Rockwood TN, Daniel Bump (Penny) of Seguin, TX, Drew Bump (Dawn)of Rockwood TN; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Denny was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Bump, and a sister, Darla Bump.

With responsibility and cautiousness in mind, a decision has been made for no calling hours or funeral services at this time. A memorial tribute will be scheduled for a later date for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Denny’s name to CORE (Center for Organ Recovery and Education), 204 Sigma Drive-RIDC Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

Arrangements are under the direction of STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 404 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE.

