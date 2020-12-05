Gary L. Defibaugh, 67, of Stewart Lane, Parker, Perry Twp., Clarion County, passed away in the comfort of his home while in the presence of his loving wife and family early Friday afternoon, December 4, 2020.

Gary was born in West Freedom on September 23, 1953. He was the son of the late John A. and Betty Audean Smith Defibaugh.

He was a 1971 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg. Gary was of the protestant faith. He enjoyed hunting, the company of his family, and most especially his granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth, who was his absolute pride and joy. He had been employed at the Quaker State Refining Corporation in Emlenton and retired from the maintenance department at Clarion University where he was employed as a boiler operator.

Gary is survived by his wife, Karen S. Stewart Defibaugh, whom he married in Callensburg on July 27, 1972. Also surviving is a daughter, Erin E. Barlett and her husband, Earl, of Parker; a granddaughter, Grace Elizabeth Barlett of Parker; two brothers, David Defibaugh and his wife, Linda, and Charles Defibaugh and his wife, Theresa, all of Parker; his mother-in-law, Velma Stewart of Parker; a sister-in-law, Donna Pryor of Parker; a brother-in-law, Ray Koscioleck of Carlisle; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother, John Edward “Ed” Defibaugh; a sister, Brenda Koscioleck; and his father-in-law, Richard L. Stewart.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton, from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Sunday (COVID 19 protocols). A private funeral service will be held Monday from the funeral home with the Rev. Dan Myers, a retired Methodist pastor and family friend, officiating. Interment will be in Concord Church Cemetery, Parker.

Memorial contributions may be made to https://monarchwatch.org/donate/.

