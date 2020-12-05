Helen J. Graham, 88, of Franklin, passed away at 9:00 A.M. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Born in Franklin on October 7, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Clarence J. and Hazel Abel Barnicle.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Helen loved children and spending time outdoors. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and sewing.

On November 25, 1949, she married Clifford Graham and he survives.

Also surviving are eight children, Pam Nulph and her companion Dave Morris, Terry Graham and his companion Vicki, Sue Fonzo and her husband Ed, Ron Graham and his wife Brenda, Chris Graham and his wife Brenda, Diana Jean Huff and her husband Bruce, James Graham and his wife Jodi, and Brian Graham and his wife Courtney; and a sister, Hazel Karns and her husband Chuck.

Additionally surviving are 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, and two children who she helped raise, Marie Spadaro and Dr. Anthony Spadaro.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Barnicle and Thomas Barnicle; three sisters, Louise Dalmaso, Lucille Culbertson, Linda Campbell; a grandson, Drew Douglas Graham and a great-granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Graham.

Due to COVID-19 the family will hold a private visitation for Helen.

Interment will be at Graham Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.