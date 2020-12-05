 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

James A. McFadden

Saturday, December 5, 2020 @ 08:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

5fc9867647639 (1)James A. McFadden, 65, of Sugarcreek Station, passed away December 3, 2020, at UPMC Northwest.

James was born November 24, 1955, in Franklin, he was the son of Neil McFadden and Nola Whitehill McFadden Chase.

James graduated from AC Valley. He proudly served his country, enlisting in the US Navy. He enjoyed motorcycles and crossword puzzles.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory is his mother, Nola Chase of Harrisville; his daughter, Jamie McFadden of North Carolina; his sister, Margie Minnick and her husband, Charlie of Emlenton; his brothers, Gary McFadden of Oil City and Andy Whitling and his companion Amy Jo Ford of Harrisville. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

James was welcomed into heaven by his father, Neil McFadden and step father, Rodger Chase.

Funeral services were private, the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.