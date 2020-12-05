James A. McFadden, 65, of Sugarcreek Station, passed away December 3, 2020, at UPMC Northwest.

James was born November 24, 1955, in Franklin, he was the son of Neil McFadden and Nola Whitehill McFadden Chase.

James graduated from AC Valley. He proudly served his country, enlisting in the US Navy. He enjoyed motorcycles and crossword puzzles.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory is his mother, Nola Chase of Harrisville; his daughter, Jamie McFadden of North Carolina; his sister, Margie Minnick and her husband, Charlie of Emlenton; his brothers, Gary McFadden of Oil City and Andy Whitling and his companion Amy Jo Ford of Harrisville. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

James was welcomed into heaven by his father, Neil McFadden and step father, Rodger Chase.

Funeral services were private, the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

