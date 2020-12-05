Police Release Details of Man Who Called 9-1-1 Reporting Fake Crash During Arrest

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of an incident regarding a man who called 9-1-1 to report a fake crash during an arrest.

Butler-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic around 1:23 p.m. on November 13 for summary traffic violations on a known 31-year-old white male of Salem, Ohio, in the area of the 1200 Block of Route 422 East, in Clearfield County, Butler County.

While investigating the stop, it was determined that the known man had active warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody and transported to Butler County Jail.

Police say that during the traffic stop, the man contacted 9-1-1, calling in a fake crash in an attempt to divert PSP from his location.

According to police, he was charged with False Reports for this incident.

The name of the arrestee was not released.

PSP Butler released the above report on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

