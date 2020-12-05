Shirley Ruth Texter, 91, of Knox, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, following an extended illness.

Born November 7, 1929, in South Bethlem, Shirley was the daughter of the late Dallas and Essie Hoffman.

Shirley graduated from White Memorial High School. She worked in the decorating division of the Clarion Glass Plant.

Shirley attended the Providence Methodist Church in Knox. She enjoyed camping, fishing, flea markets, and yard sales. She loved collecting dishes and ceramic girls. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved them more than life itself. She also loved her two little dogs, Baby and Ginger.

On January 24, 1951, Shirley married B. Duane “Tex” Texter who preceded her in death in 2004.

Shirley is survived by a daughter, Sherry Texter of Knox; granddaughter, Laurie (Maurice) Smith; and grandsons, Drew Wideman and Quinton Smith all of Butler; grandson, Nathan (Tori) Smith; great granddaughters, Serena Smith, Natalie Smith and Kameryan Smith all of Sligo; a daughter, Brenda (Jerry) Wagner of Knox; grandson, Jeremy Wagner of Knox; granddaughter, Jessica (Scott) Wilshire; great granddaughter, Morgan Ruth Wilshire all of Knox; a son, Stephen (Laura) Texter of Knox; grandson, Thomas (Angel) Jasko of Fryburg; granddaughter, Katie Ann (Skyler) Texte;, great granddaughter, Brynlee Troup; and great grandson, Chadley Troup all of Fairmount City; granddaughter, Erin (Colin) Texter of Parker; grandson, Ronnie (Mataya) Texter of Knox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are Shirley’s sisters, Pat Stitt of Rimersburg, Carol Brown of Rimersburg, and Romaine Schrekengost of Putneyville; sisters in law, Nancy Huffman, Mary Huffman, Betty Huffman and Gayle Bel;l and a brother in law, Sam Ritson.

Along with her husband and parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her sisters, Geraldine Mills, Louella Beichner, and Delores Ritson; her brothers, William Huffman, Robert Huffman, Dallas Huffman Sr., Ronald Huffman, and James Wayne Huffman; sisters in law, Gladys Huffman, Janice Huffman and Doris Macormac; brothers in law, James Mills, Paul Beichner Sr., John Stitt, Carl Schrekengost and Ray Bell and several nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no public visitation and the family will hold a private funeral service. Interment will follow at the Providence Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials are made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 1000, Memphis TN 38101, or the charity of one’s choice.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

