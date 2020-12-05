Thomas R. Fye, age 71, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at Clarion Hospital on December 3, 2020.

Born on May 30, 1949, in Strattanville, to the late Fred Fye and Mary Jane (Morrison) Fye.

Thomas married Sharon Cyphert on August 9, 1969. They spent 51 years together. He worked for Miles Coal as a heavy equipment operator for 30 years. Thomas was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Sharon Fye; four sons, Dan (Michelle) Reid of Strattanville, Steven “Chip” (Kim) Fye of Clarion, Tim (Missy) Fye of Strattanville, and Jon (Missy) Fye of Clarion; one daughter, Dawn (Jim) Christie of Cocoa, FL; one brother, Ray (Pam) Peters of Strattanville; and one sister, Barbara Ashbaugh of Strattanville. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; brother in law, Russell Ashbaugh; nephew, Dan Ashbaugh; and great-nephew, Bela Jobb.

As per his request, there will be no visitation. Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Dialysis Clinic, 22631 Route 68 Clarion, Pa 16214.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

