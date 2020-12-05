CUP Graduate Fatally Shot in Nashville While Driving to Work as Nurse in ICU Unit

NASHVILLE, Tn. (EYT) – A Clarion University graduate was fatally shot in Nashville on Thursday night while driving to work as a nurse in the ICU Unit at a Nashville, Tennessee hospital.

According to a published article on Tennessean, 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed while driving on I-440 West on her way to work at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Caitlyn was a nurse in the intensive care unit where she treated COVID-19 patients.

A Metro Nashville police officer discovered Caitlyn in her SUV when he stopped around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, to investigate why her vehicle was parked on the right shoulder of I-440W, believing it was a single-vehicle crash, according to police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident occurred between 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The shooting is under investigation.

Caitlyn, a native of Chicora in Butler County, graduated in 2016 from Clarion University of Pennsylvania and was a member of the women’s swimming and diving program.

